Ilkeston man 'shouted at unconscious fatal crash victim'
A driver who shouted at the 80-year-man he had just fatally injured in a crash has been jailed for 45 months.
Derbyshire Police said Aaron Foster was driving at nearly double the speed limit in Cotmanhay, Derbyshire, just before the two-car crash last February.
George Phillis, the other driver, was taken to hospital but later died.
Police added witnesses heard Foster yelling at Mr Phillis, who was unconscious, immediately after the collision.
Police said Mr Phillis had been performing a three-point turn in Skeavingtons Lane on 23 February when Foster, who was travelling at 58mph in a 30 zone, hit his car.
Mr Phillis died in hospital three days later.
Foster, 31, of Edale Square, Ilkeston, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for 45 months at Nottingham Crown Court on 13 October.
Foster was also banned from driving for 58 months and must pass an extended test in order to regain his licence.
PC Diane McDermott said: "Despite clearly being the driver in the wrong, witnesses to the crash heard Foster shout at Mr Phillis, who was unconscious at the wheel of his car, that he had pulled out on him.
"The only person responsible for this collision was Foster.
"His decision to drive in the manner he did that day has robbed a family of a much-loved father and husband."
