Covid restrictions for Derbyshire's High Peak 'may not be enough'
- Published
Councillors in part of Derbyshire under heightened Covid-19 restrictions have suggested they might not be enough to tackle rising cases.
A higher number of cases have been reported in the Glossopdale area of High Peak than the rest of Derbyshire.
Cases are more than double the national average and the area has been placed on high alert from today.
Councillor Robert McKeown, from High Peak Borough Council, said restrictions should have come sooner.
He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that he was not surprised by the rise in cases and the border with Tameside, Greater Manchester, was partly to blame.
"A lot of people go to college and work there and the healthcare provider and the hospital - which had a bad run a while ago with cases," he said.
"It is my personal opinion that we should all be wearing masks all the time.
"I think lockdown was lifted too soon and I think this should have been done sooner."
The rate of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 in the High Peak is 162 (between 2 and 9 October).
That is more than double the national average and triple the rate it was at the end of September, when figures stood at 55 per 100,000.
Councillor George Wharmby, who represents Glossop on Derbyshire County Council, said restrictions were there to protect the NHS and added they were not "overkill".
"The thing I am worried about is businesses, how they'll be affected, although I know restaurants can stay open," he said.
Councillor Rachel Abbotts, who represents the Howard Town ward in Glossop, said: "I do feel this should have been done sooner and the government need to get a handle on it.
"We have got winter coming up and cases are probably going to get worse.
"I do feel that Glossop have been unfairly targeted to a certain extent, people here are being careful and wearing masks.
"This probably won't be enough, to be honest."
The affected areas in Glossopdale include Charlesworth, Chisworth, Chunal, Crowden, Dinting, Gamesley, Glossop, Hadfield, Moorfield, Padfield, Shirebrook, Simmondley and Tintwistle.
- SOCIAL DISTANCING: What are the rules now?
- SUPPORT BUBBLES: What are they and who can be in yours?
- FACE MASKS: When do I need to wear one?
- SCHOOLS: What will happen if children catch coronavirus?
- TESTING: What tests are available?