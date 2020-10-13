Bamford baby death: Father jailed for killing two-month-old son
A man has been jailed for nine years for killing his baby son by shaking him and causing him to hit his head.
Anton Shields, 39, had previously admitted the manslaughter of Cody, aged two months, in Bamford, Derbyshire.
Cody was airlifted to hospital with head injuries from in Steward Gate on 27 June and he died two days later.
At Derby Crown Court, Judge Andrew Baker told Shields, of Hardwick Crescent, Buxton: "Violence towards a baby cannot ever be acceptable."
The court was told Shields "lost self control" after being left alone with Cody, who had had his vaccinations earlier that day and was fractious and crying, while his partner went out.
"You did not intend to kill Cody or cause him serious harm but this was an assault on a tiny baby which involved high risk of serious injury," Judge Baker accepted.
"[But] you did a horrible thing which had terrible consequences. You must have realised as you shook baby Cody that what you were doing was wrong.
"Your violence against Cody was an abuse of a position of trust as his father."
The court heard Shields has never explained what happened, despite admitting manslaughter last week.
The judge said he had never given "an open and honest account".
"Whatever you did... it involved violent shaking with Cody's head not supported," he added.
He said there were also signs the side of Cody's head had struck a "firm yielding surface like the side of a sofa".
Post-mortem tests revealed Cody had died as a result of a head injury.
Before then however, Shields had had no history of violence and his relationship with Cody had been fine.
