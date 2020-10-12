Snake Pass: Section of A57 closed after landslip
A popular route through the Peak District is to close for two weeks following a landslip.
Derbyshire County Council said the A57 Snake Pass would be closed between Glossop and Bamford until 25 October while repair work is carried out.
The authority said drainage work and resurfacing would also be carried out on the road during that time.
The road is known as one of England's most scenic but it has also seen several fatalities in recent years.