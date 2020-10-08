Covid: Northern MPs' anger over newspaper regulations briefings
North of England and Midlands MPs are being briefed by health ministers and chief medical officer Chris Whitty about the latest coronavirus data.
It comes after some MPs shared their frustration about plans for new restrictions appearing in newspapers before being announced in Parliament.
A tiered system of restrictions could be introduced on Monday, with pubs forced to close in the worst-hit areas.
The government said it was trying to create "greater consistency on rules".
MPs are taking part in a video call with health ministers Nadine Dorries and Edward Argar.
It comes amid growing anger on all sides about the way the government has handled new restrictions in parts of the country with high infection rates.
Labour's mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, said it was "impossible to deal with this government".
No discussion. No consultation.— Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) October 7, 2020
His party's deputy leader, Angela Rayner, shared Mr Burnham's tweet, adding: "This government has not learnt the lessons from its previous failures to communicate clearly with the public about local restrictions. The PM is treating millions of people in the North with contempt.
"Why are journalists told more than the mayor of GM?"
Labour MP Dan Jarvis. who is mayor of the Sheffield City Region, tweeted: "Recklessly irresponsible to brief the papers but not leaders in the North who'll somehow have to make this work. Get a grip @BorisJohnson."
Former minister Jake Berry, the Tory MP for Rossendale and Darwen, has accused the prime minister of enjoying his emergency powers "a little bit too much" and of being 'London-centric'
"I think the government has fallen into that fatal trap of making national decisions based on a London-centric view with London data," he said in Wednesday's Commons debate on lockdown restrictions in Merseyside, Halton, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough.
Liverpool's Labour Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram has told the BBC the public is "getting fatigued by what is happening" and local authorities should be given the scientific information needed to take a different approach to the restrictions.
Speaking to the BBC News Channel, he said: "National government can't continue to say we believe this is in your interest without any scientific evidence that it's going to work on the ground."
Asked what he would do differently, Mr Rotherham said he wanted "different approaches with the same restrictions - and that is something you can only do locally, by working with our local authorities, who have the intelligence on the ground."
He gave an example from Liverpool, in which the city council had people knocking on doors, which he said was "more effective than the call centre."