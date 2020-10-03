Darley Abbey: 'Devastating' fire rips through St Mary's School
A "devastating" fire has ripped through a Derbyshire school resulting in the "total loss" of a building.
Six fire engines spent the day tackling the blaze at St Mary's School in Darley Abbey after being called to the scene shortly before 05:30 BST.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "On arrival firefighters were met with a well-developed fire."
In a tweet, St Mary's said: "Thank you for all the kind messages of support we have received."
"The strength and faith of our school community and Trust will help us through this difficult time," the spokesperson added.
Gavin Tomlinson, chief fire officer for the fire service, said: "Another devastating school fire total loss of the building despite fantastic efforts by crews from DerbyshireFRS.
"We need to protect vital buildings like this with sprinklers."
Road closures were put in place around the school and residents were urged to keep their windows closed because of the smoke at the height of the blaze.