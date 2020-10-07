Royal Derby Hospital: Woman's bowel cut during hysterectomy
A hospital has apologised to a woman who suffered a cut bowel during a botched hysterectomy by a consultant gynaecologist under investigation.
The woman had a hysterectomy performed by the consultant - named in media reports as Daniel Hay - at Royal Derby Hospital in June 2018.
The hospital told the woman her care "fell significantly below standard".
She was among 272 patients told by the hospital they may have been caused "unnecessary harm" by the surgeon.
In a letter to the woman, a mother-of-three in her 40s from Derby who has not been named, the hospital trust's review project lead Sandra Coates apologised.
She wrote: "It is clear from our review that your treatment and care fell significantly below the standard we aim to provide and this has led to you having ongoing health concerns."
Ms Coates added other options for treating the woman's symptoms should have been explored prior to surgery.
'Life-changing decision'
Medical negligence lawyers at Irwin Mitchell, who have been investigating the woman's case, said she visited her GP in November 2017 complaining of abdominal bloating.
Following scans she was diagnosed with adenomyosis, which sees tissue that would normally line the womb start to grow within muscle.
She was referred to University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust and in February 2018 she was seen by the gynaecologist.
According to an independent review carried out for the trust, there was no evidence non-surgical options were discussed with the woman prior to the hysterectomy.
As well as the bowel damage - which the NHS said was a rare complication - the woman lost 2.5 litres (4.4 pints) of blood.
The legal firm said she continued to suffer from the physical and psychological effects of what had happened to her.
"I put my faith in what I was being told," the patient said.
"To find out I wasn't fully informed of all my options... is what upsets me the most.
"If I'd have known then what I know now, I wouldn't have agreed to surgery without first seeing if other treatments could have helped me.
"A hysterectomy is a major life-changing decision and isn't one you make lightly.
"I'm upset and angry... and to find out that potentially hundreds more women could be affected is deeply worrying."
Mr Hay confirmed he was under a review, being conducted by the trust and NHS England, in an interview with The Times.
Neither organisation, nor the General Medical Council, has yet confirmed he was the subject of their investigation.
He also said he had stopped work and subsequently retired because of mental health issues.
However, solicitors firm Freeths told the Local Democracy Reporting Service one of the alleged victims claims she was harmed in 2014, a year earlier than the scope of the NHS review to establish the number of patients affected between 2015 and 2018.
The firm said the woman was unable to walk following a hysterectomy and needed a wheelchair upon discharge.
The trust's medical director of quality and safety, Dr James Crampton, said: "The trust would like to send our sincere apologies to all of the women that the independent review has identified as being harmed.
"We are working closely with NHS England to establish the full facts of the care provided by the consultant in question and this investigation is still ongoing."
