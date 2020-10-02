Confusion over Sir David Jason 'shrine' left in break-in
A "David Jason super fan" broke into a historic mansion to leave "very unusual" items relating to the Only Fools and Horses actor, police said.
Derbyshire Police were called to Sutton Scarsdale Hall, outside Chesterfield in Derbyshire, on Monday.
The force said someone left a small collection of flowers and a copy of the 80-year-old's autobiography.
English Heritage, which manages the site, said they were "flummoxed" as to why anyone would have put them there.
A spokeswoman added the hall is closed for conservation work and they are "concerned" someone entered and potentially put themselves at risk.
Police confirmed no-one had been arrested yet but inquiries were ongoing.
The force's rural crime team said the culprits had to pull a fence down to gain access.
They added: "Now we can all appreciated David Jason's work, but can we ask people not to break into listed sites to show this admiration?"
Police have asked anyone with information about the "super fan" to get in touch.
