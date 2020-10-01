Duffield deaths: Man jailed for murdering wife and new partner Published duration 6 minutes ago

image copyright Family photos image caption Helen Hancock and Martin Griffiths were found by police on New Year's Day

A man has been jailed for life for murdering his wife and her new partner on New Year's Day.

Derby Crown Court heard Helen Hancock, 39, and Martin Griffiths, 48, suffered 103 injuries when they were stabbed at a house in Duffield, Derbyshire.

A paramedic said it was the "most violent incident he had ever seen", the court was told.

Rhys Hancock, 40, of Etwall, admitted both murders in July and was jailed for a minimum of 31 years.

Sentencing, judge Nirmal Shant described it as a "brutal attack" which had "deprived two families of the people they loved".

The court heard how Hancock was found outside the property covered in blood and told a police officer: "I'm hardly going to deny it - look at me."

