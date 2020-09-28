Appeal over dog found with 'badger baiting injuries' in Dronfield Published duration 49 minutes ago

image copyright RSPCA image caption Grace's injuries have been compared to those found on dogs used for illegal badger baiting and digging

A dog found wandering along a country lane with "horrendous" injuries could have been used in illegal badger baiting, the RSPCA has said.

The Patterdale terrier was spotted on Horsleygate Road in Dronfield, Derbyshire, on 23 September.

Inspector Dan Bradshaw said nearly half of the dog's bottom jaw was missing and its injuries were typical of those sustained in badger baiting.

The charity has begun an investigation and appealed for witnesses.

The RSPCA believes the dog, which has now been named Grace, was being used for badger digging when she ran off or got lost.

Grace, who was not microchipped but was wearing a red collar with a locator on it, is now receiving veterinary treatment and is due to have X-rays to establish the extent of her injuries.

'Hideous pastime'

Mr Bradshaw said: "Her face is an absolute mess, practically half of her bottom jaw is missing.

"The injuries to her muzzle are horrendous and are typical of the injuries we see in dogs who have been used in badger baiting and digging."

The RSPCA said badger baiting was banned in England in 1835 while digging - where dogs are sent into a sett to locate a badger and alert its handler - was banned in 1973.

"Dogs used in this hideous pastime tend to have awful injuries to their bottom jaws, noses and faces, as well as their chests and front legs," Mr Bradshaw said.

He said dogs used for digging often have radio transmitters attached to their collars so phone apps and GPS locators can be used to find them underground.