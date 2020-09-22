Royal Derby Hospital: Trust criticised over gynaecologist investigation Published duration 14 minutes ago

image caption Colleagues at Royal Derby Hospital raised concerns about the consultant

A hospital trust has been criticised by a lawyer representing women potentially harmed by a gynaecologist.

The University Hospital of Derby and Burton NHS Trust announced its investigation in April, which now covers 272 women who could have been affected

It refuses to name the consultant until its investigation is complete.

Karen Reynolds, from law firm Freeths, said the move "is not particularly helpful or useful".

"There must be many women out there who are unnecessarily being caused distress not knowing if they are affected or not or whether it was their consultant," she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service

"The trust are not being open and candid with their patients."

The investigation concerns a gynaecologist who does not currently work at Royal Derby Hospital, and has not undertaken any clinical activity there since June 2018.

An initial review of 57 cases involving the consultant in April identified eight lapses of care resulting in "unnecessary harm", with the trust apologising to the women involved.

Concerns had been raised by colleagues, and a review of 58 cases prompted the trust to launch a larger investigation, with a review expected to be published later this year.

Last week the trust advised members of the public "not to call the hospital switchboard in relation to this issue as all those patients who are potentially affected at this stage have already been contacted directly", directing those "needing further reassurance" to its website.

