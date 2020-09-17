Royal Derby Hospital: Gynaecologist investigation affects 272 women Published duration 1 hour ago

image caption Colleagues at Royal Derby Hospital raised concerns about the consultant

The number of women potentially caused "unnecessary harm" by a former gynaecologist has risen to 272.

Staff at the Royal Derby Hospital raised concerns about the consultant's care in late 2018, which prompted an investigation into 193 former patients.

Care for a further 79 women between 2017 and 2018 is now being looked at.

The gynaecologist does not currently work at the Royal Derby Hospital, and has not undertaken any clinical activity there since June 2018, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

In April, the University Hospital of Derby and Burton NHS Trust announced announced at least eight women had been "unnecessarily harmed" by the consultant.

All had undergone major surgery, such as a hysterectomy.

Clinical negligence lawyer Helen Barry, who represents one of the women, said: "The sheer number of women who have been contacted is deeply troubling.

"My client was left in agony and with dangerous complications after undergoing what she was told was a routine operation.

"She felt something had gone seriously wrong and now these fears seem to be confirmed."

An review of 58 cases prompted the trust to launch a larger investigation into care given to all the patients seen by the gynaecologist.

Initially 193 women who received treatment between 2015 and 2018 were contacted by the trust, and it has now written to a further 79 women.

Medical director for quality and safety Dr James Crampton said: "It is important to widen the review at this time to investigate whether those who underwent intermediate care from this consultant received safe care."

NHS England, which oversees care across the country, is conducting an external review to establish the total number of patients affected.

University Hospital of Derby and Burton NHS Trust has refused to name the consultant until after the investigation is complete.

