Man who missed England's 1966 World Cup final win to sell ticket

image copyright Hansons image caption Dave Courtney said he was too ill to even celebrate when England won

A football fan who missed out on seeing England's victory in the 1966 World Cup final is to sell the ticket he never got to use.

Dave Courtney, 67, from Stafford, was 13 when he was forced to sit out the famous Wembley win after falling ill on the morning of the game.

His ticket was used by someone else but returned to him after the 4-2 victory.

The £3.15 ticket will be sold with 19 others from the tournament at an auction in Derbyshire in November.

image copyright Hansons image caption The World Cup final ticket cost just £3.50

Mr Courtney, a retired crane driver, said he believes it was fatigue that struck him down on 30 July 1966.

"I think I was just tired out because I'd been to all the Group B games which included West Germany, Switzerland, Argentina and Spain," he said.

"I was at a quarter-final match, both semi-finals, the third and fourth place play-offs and I had a ticket for the final, but I never got to use it - someone else did.

"I got up on the day of the final and just felt totally lifeless.

"I had been travelling to the World Cup games with a Stafford company called Greatrex Coaches and they sent someone round for my ticket when my dad told them I was too ill to make the game.

"Afterwards they returned the ticket to me, minus the stub, but to this day I have no idea who used it."

image copyright PA Media image caption Nearly 100,000 fans were at Wembley to see England beat West Germany

His collection of 1966 World Cup tickets, plus the back of a Wembley seat used during the famous game, acquired after the stadium closed in 2000, have been given a guide price of £800-£1,000.

Auctioneer Charles Hanson said: "As a huge football fan myself, this story really tugged at my heartstrings.

"How sad that Dave missed his big day out at Wembley - the most significant match in the history of English football."

