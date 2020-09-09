Tiny Chinese 'teapot' found in Derbyshire garage could make £100k Published duration 13 minutes ago

image copyright Mark Laban/Hansons image caption Auctioneers believe interest from Chinese buyers could raise the price to £100,000

A rare Chinese wine ewer which was rediscovered in a lockdown garage clear-out could sell for £100,000.

The centuries-old object, which resembles a teapot, is owned by a Derbyshire construction worker but may have belonged to an emperor, according to Hansons Auctioneers.

They estimate it should fetch between £20,000 and £40,000 but Chinese buyers may offer more.

The owner had been planning on sending it to a charity shop.

The 51-year-old, who wished to remain anonymous, said the 15cm ewer was brought back by his grandfather who was stationed in Asia during World War Two.

image copyright Hansons image caption The owner's grandfather, Ronald Wadsworth, was awarded a Burma Star medal

It spent many years on his mother's display cabinet but eventually ended up in a box in a relative's garage in Church Gresley, Derbyshire.

But lockdown gave its owner time to look through the garage properly.

"I admit, we'd been thinking of sending everything to a charity shop," he said.

"I'd always thought the teapot, which is what I called it, was special.

"Even so, when I took it to Hansons I was still unsure, so I dug out a few other bits and pieces for them to value in case they laughed at me when I pulled it out."

image copyright Mark Laban/Hansons image caption Two other similar objects are both housed in museums but this ewer was destined for a charity shop

But Hansons valuers identified it as an 18th Century wine ewer which may have been used in the palace of Emperor Qianlong.

Charles Hanson, the company's owner, said there were two other "almost identical" objects in existence and both are housed in museums in Taiwan and China.

He added: "This has to be the best lockdown find ever. It's truly astonishing to find an emperor's wine ewer in a Derbyshire home."

The item will be sold in an online auction on 24 September.