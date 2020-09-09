Whaley Bridge dam spillway to be decommissioned and replaced
- Published
A dam spillway whose partial collapse led to a town being evacuated last year is set to be decommissioned.
The Canal and River Trust said proposals to restore Toddbrook Reservoir would see the overflow replaced by a grassy slope.
About 1,500 people were evacuated from Whaley Bridge in August 2019 over fears the Derbyshire town would be flooded.
A consultation process has started on two alternative locations for the spillway.
One option would be to build a new spillway to the left of the damaged dam wall which would pass through part of the Whaley Bridge Sailing Club car park.
This could have an impact on the sailing club's launch slipway but the trust - which leases land to the club - said it would make "suitable alternative arrangements".
The other option proposed would be to build a spillway through woodland to the right of the old overflow, which would go through the town's war memorial park.
In a letter to residents, the trust said it would "treat this area with due sensitivity and importance".
A Canal and River Trust spokesman said 13 different permanent options had been considered.
Both spillways would flow into the River Goyt, should they be needed.
The consultation has come after footpaths around the reservoir were opened in August.
The area had been fenced off to allow emergency works to secure the dam slipway to continue.
A decision on the new permanent slope will be made in the autumn.
Work will not begin until 2021, is due to be finished in 2023 and set to cost more than £10m.
High-volume pumps would remain in place to keep water levels in the reservoir low until the restoration project was completed.
Any excess rainwater falling in the reservoir would continue to be removed by pumps and it would remain drained until all repair work was finished.
The trust's chief executive Simon Bamford said the repairs would enable the reservoir "to continue in its vital task of supplying water to the Peak Forest Canal".
He added: "Keeping people safe is our top priority."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
- Published
- 21 July
- Published
- 17 December 2019
- Published
- 1 October 2019
- Published
- 3 September 2019