Image copyright Family/Epilepsy Action Image caption Ellis (left) was diagnosed with epilepsy in 2019

A nine-year-old boy has been given an award after he twice spotted his friend with epilepsy was about to have a seizure during daily lockdown video calls.

Reggie Worrall said he wanted to keep Ellis Morris "happy and safe" following his diagnosis last year.

Ellis, also nine, has focal epilepsy and his current medication does not control his seizures.

Reggie, from Chesterfield, received the award from charity Epilepsy Action.

About 600,000 people in the UK have epilepsy - a brain condition that can lead to seizures. These can be fatal or cause long-term damage without intervention.

Epilepsy Action, who gave Reggie a Helping Hand award, said he had twice recognised when Ellis was about to have a seizure and alerted his family.

'Superstar'

Ellis's mother, Rochelle Mayfield, said: "Ellis's whole world as he knew it was turned upside down when he was diagnosed with epilepsy.

"I saw my cheeky, outgoing little boy become withdrawn."

She said she nominated Reggie for the award for being "a great friend and an amazing support to Ellis in his time of need".

"He's been a superstar - bless him," she said.

Epilepsy Action praised his "remarkable care and compassion" in monitoring his friend's health.

Reggie said: "Ellis is my best friend and I just want him to be happy so I am proud that I can make him feel happy and also help to keep him safe."

