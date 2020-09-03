Image caption A late evening cigarette was part of Roberta Pywell-Davis's routine, a court heard

A grandmother died nearly two weeks after accidentally setting fire to herself, an inquest has heard.

Roberta Pywell-Davis was badly injured when a lit cigarette fell on to a magazine she was reading at her home in Roberts Street, Ilkeston, on 1 June.

After the magazine caught fire, it spread to her pyjamas and it took several jugs of water poured by her husband to douse the flames.

The inquest heard the 71-year-old suffered burns to 26% of her body.

Despite the efforts of staff at Nottingham City Hospital, Mrs Pywell-Davis's condition deteriorated and she died 12 days later.

Derby Coroner's Court heard she died on 13 June of lung inflammation, brought on by cancer and burns.

'Much missed'

Assistant coroner Emma Serrano read out evidence that Mrs Pywell-Davis had been receiving treatment for breast cancer for three years and was 99% bed-bound.

Recording a conclusion of accidental death, Ms Serrano said despite Mrs Pywell-Davis's poor health, if she had not dropped the cigarette "we would not be holding an inquest today".

Her husband Robert Davis said she was "very caring and would be much missed" but the family had "nothing but praise" for the care given by the NHS.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk