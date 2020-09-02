Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Neil Peake's family said his death had "left a void... which can never be filled"

A man has denied causing the death of a Bombardier worker by careless driving after a crash.

David Ncube, 46, is accused of being responsible for the death of Neil Peake after the 43-year-old's motorcycle and a Mitsubishi collided in Duffield Road, Derby, in July last year.

Mr Peake was taken to hospital after the crash but later died.

Mr Ncube, of Thackeray Street, Derby, pleaded not guilty to the charge at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday.

He was granted bail and is due to stand trial on 29 March next year.

Mr Peake, who had worked at train maker Bombardier for 17 years, was described by his family as a "wonderful son, brother and friend", while colleagues called his death "a massive shock".

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.