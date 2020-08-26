Image copyright Google Image caption Customers were evacuated from restaurants, a cinema and bowling alley at the centre

A man has been arrested over the discovery of a suspicious package at a shopping centre.

Intu Derby was evacuated on 21 August when the item was found in the toilets shortly before 19:00 BST.

The centre remained closed overnight and Derbyshire Police later confirmed the the package was "deemed harmless".

The force said a 25-year-old man had been arrested over the incident and later released under investigation while inquiries continue.

While shops were closed at the time of the evacuation, restaurants and leisure facilities had been open and people were unable to get their vehicles out of the car park until the following day.

Det Supt Gemma Booth said the force was aware the case had "caused alarm in the local community".

She said officers had been assessing CCTV footage and asked for members of the public to come forward with information.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.