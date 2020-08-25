Image copyright Charlotte Roe Image caption Charlotte Roe wants to have treatment abroad to give her "more time"

A Coronation Street actor has appealed to his followers to help a nurse who has a rare and aggressive form of bile duct cancer.

Charlotte Roe, 28, from Duffield, was diagnosed with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in November.

James Burrows, who played Ali Neeson in the television soap, said his friend might only have months to live.

Ms Roe's family has raised £136,000 in four days to hopefully have treatment - unavailable on the NHS - in the US.

It is hoped £150,000 can be raised to either fund immunotherapy or a liver transplant that is only available at the University of Chicago Medicine, neither of which are available on the NHS, the family said.

Mr Burrows said in a video on his Instagram page: "We received some devastating news from one of our friends, Charlotte...

"She has two to 12 months to live, which is unbearable to think about...

"Charlotte is a beautiful person, she's loving, she's caring... It just breaks my heart.

"I want to try and do what I can do to help Charlotte."

Image copyright Charlotte Roe Image caption Ms Roe's family have raised £130,000 in a short space of time

Ms Roe, a former paediatric nurse, told BBC Radio Derby the money raised so far had given her a "tiny bit of hope".

She said she was told about the cancer last year following an appointment about medication for a pre-existing condition.

After having part of her liver and gall bladder removed she underwent several rounds of chemotherapy.

Image copyright Charlotte Roe Image caption Ms Roe said the news from her oncologist was "devastating"

However, on Wednesday she was told the cancer had returned and it was "all over her liver".

"There was nothing more they could do for me," she said.

"Obviously this was really devastating for myself and all my family and friends."

A fundraising page was set up to fund treatment that might give her "more time".

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.