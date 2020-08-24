Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the crash happened just after the M1 junction

A man and woman were killed when their car left a dual carriageway and hit a tree.

Derbyshire Police said the pair's Vauxhall Insignia crashed near the M1 junction of the A52 in Derbyshire at about 16:55 BST on Saturday.

The 37-year-old male driver, from Derby, and a 29-year-old female passenger, from Stapleford, both died at the scene.

Police have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.

