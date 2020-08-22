Image copyright Google Image caption Customers were evacuated from restaurants, a cinema and bowling alley at the centre

A shopping centre has fully reopened after it was evacuated because of a suspicious package.

Intu Derby was evacuated about 19:00 BST on Friday and surrounding roads were shut after the object was found.

While shops had closed, restaurants and leisure facilities were open and people were unable to get their vehicles out of the car park.

Police said the package was made safe and "investigations were continuing to establish the contents".

The centre reopened eight hours later at about 03:00.

Intu Derby said it was open as usual on Saturday adding: "We'd like to say sorry to anyone who had their visit disrupted and thank them for their co-operation during the evacuation."

Motorists were told they would not be charged as they collected their vehicles left overnight.

Derbyshire Police said: "We'd like to assure the public the area has been made safe and officers will be patrolling nearby to provide extra reassurance to those in the city today.

"Enquiries are continuing to establish the contents of the package today and how it arrived at the centre."

