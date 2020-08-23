Image copyright Charlotte Binks Image caption Fring had been visiting the store and surrounding shops for treats and attention for more three years

Hundreds of people have called for a memorial to a much-loved cat who cheered up shoppers during lockdown.

Fring, dubbed the "Sinfin charity cat", was a regular visitor to the Derby suburb's main supermarket Asda and has a Facebook fan page.

Earlier this month, she was killed by a car, prompting more than 300 people to sign a petition, calling for a plaque outside the store.

But Asda has said it does not allow such things at its shops.

Image copyright Emma Morris Image caption Fring's fan page on Facebook has about 450 members

Kate Beeson, who was four-year-old Fring's owner, said: "She may have only been a cat but she lifted a lot of people up, particularly during lockdown.

"For some she was the only 'person' they would see. She was a mascot for the store, for the pandemic, for making people feel good.

"You wouldn't think a plaque is too much to ask."

Image copyright Kate Beeson Image caption Ms Beeson said it was not just shoppers but workers at Asda who had fallen in love with the cat

Shopper Kathleen Woodward said: "When things were a bit scary [during lockdown], there was Fring bringing happiness.

"[We want] to remember something good after such a bad time.

"To be told outright no, with no discussion... to be denied a simple memory, is disappointing."

Another shopper, Charlotte Binks, said: "I suffer with anxiety and depression and she made me feel wanted and always put a big smile on my face.

"I think it's outrageous Asda is not considering to give her a memorial plaque. She wasn't a ordinary cat, she was the Asda cat."

Image copyright Anne Sweeting Image caption Fring was frequently spotted inside and outside the store

Asda declined to comment but in an email to Ms Beeson the supermarket said it was "very sorry" to hear the news, as Fring was known, even at the head office.

It added it would allow a message on the notice board, but it is "not able" to allow a more permanent memorial to ensure it remained fair to all of the community.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.