Image copyright Edale Mountain Rescue Team Image caption The scene of the accident is a well-known climbing location

A popular climber died after suffering multiple injuries in a fall in the Peak District, an inquest has found.

John Allen, 61, from Sheffield, was coming down Stoney West crag in Derbyshire when he fell on 18 May.

Mr Allen - who "could have been the best climber in the world" but for a shoulder injury in his 20s - fell after a rope "appeared to ping" out of place, Chesterfield Coroner's Court heard.

A conclusion of accidental death was recorded.

The inquest heard Mr Allen had been a well-known climber since the 1970s.

Described as "a free spirit" who "didn't want to be tied down", the inquest was told Mr Allen took his passion for the sport around the world before returning to Sheffield where he rented properties to students.

In a statement read at court, Robert Allen said he had gone climbing for the day with his brother, whose climbing "was better than he had done in a long time".

After witnessing the fall, he and others in the area came to his aid and called for the emergency services.

Mr Allen was pronounced dead at about 19:25 BST.

At the time of the accident, a mountain rescue team said the operation was made more challenging by members having to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A post-mortem listed a number of abrasions, bruises and fractures across his body, with no alcohol or non-prescribed substances found in his system, and a cause of death attributed to "multiple injuries that were consistent with a fall from height".

Emma Serrano, assistant coroner for Derby and Derbyshire, said the rope "appeared to be in place" and supporting Mr Allen before it came loose.

"The pinging of that rope was something that was wholly accidental," she said.

