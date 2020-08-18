Image copyright Google Image caption Firefighters said it was one of the more unusual call-outs they had been to

Firefighters were left surprised when a call to a smoke alarm at a house turned out to have been triggered by burning sage during an exorcism.

Fire crews were called to the house on Kirkstone Court, Long Eaton, Derbyshire at about 12:00 BST on Monday.

They said when they arrived, they saw a man dressed in a religious outfit who said an exorcism had been carried out to get rid of "an unwanted presence".

Crews carried out a routine search but confirmed it was a false alarm.

Watch manager Pete Hopkins, from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, who attended the call, said: "We didn't find any fire or ghosts, which was a relief."

The burning of sage is an ancient ritual, which some people believe can cleanse spaces.

