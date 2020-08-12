Image copyright For The Love of Mia Image caption Mia has a condition which experts have not been able to diagnose

A 12-year-old girl who has a condition that means her brain is deteriorating has asked for the public's support after struggling with lockdown.

Mia, who has ataxia and an unknown condition that both affect parts of her brain, wants peoples' messages to "feel the love".

Her mother Sarah says "usually positive" Mia has felt unmotivated during the coronavirus crisis.

She and Mia, of Derbyshire, want support to "give her her fight back".

According to Ataxia UK, the condition affects just 10,000 people across the country, with only 500 of them children.

'Heartbreaking'

Before lockdown, Mia and Sarah "tried to make everyone smile".

Mia had been working through a bucket list, which included hopes of meeting Simon Cowell and One Direction.

But when lockdown began she had to start shielding, forcing the cancellation of a holiday, a prom and a concert.

She has been largely confined to her home since and been unable to meet others.

"I really want to go and see my friends and go to school. I miss seeing my family," Mia said.

Image copyright For The Love of Mia Image caption Mia's mum Sarah has been trying to fulfil her daughter's wishes, such as meeting One Direction

Sarah says her daughter is struggling physically and mentally, which is "heartbreaking" to see.

She has now used a Facebook page - named For The Love Of Mia - to appeal for people to send cards and messages, to show her daughter she is "not forgotten".

"It's a little bit of inspiration to tell her that she's special," Sarah said. "To tell her to keep going."

"She doesn't like people to feel sorry for her but she likes to feel people know she is there."

Image copyright For The Love of Mia Image caption Sarah said daughter Mia has been "fighting against" her condition for years and defying doctor's expectations

So far about 15 messages have arrived in the post.

Mia said she wants to thank everyone who sends something with a hug, but knows she cannot because of coronavirus.

"Getting letters makes me feel very loved and special," she added.

"Getting letters makes me feel very loved and special," she added.