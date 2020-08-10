Image copyright Google Image caption The building targeted on Peet Street is an accommodation centre for adults seeking asylum

"Racist" graffiti portraying a Nazi symbol and the words "go home" is being investigated by police.

It has been found in several locations in Derby including on the wall of a centre for asylum seekers.

Serco, which runs the facility on Peet Street, said it was "appalled and horrified at this dreadful act of racist vandalism".

Derby City Council said it "won't tolerate acts of hate" and will be removing the red paint.

Derbyshire Police said it was aware racist graffiti had been painted in several locations including Peet Street, Stuart Street and Cathedral Green.

Insp Keith Chambers called it "disgusting" and said it did not reflect the attitude of the majority of residents in the city.

One of the locations targeted, an accommodation centre for adults seeking asylum, opened in 2018.

Jenni Halliday, from Serco's asylum accommodation and support services, said: "We are appalled and horrified at this dreadful act of racist vandalism.

"We immediately notified the police and we are grateful to the council, who have quickly removed the graffiti."

A spokesperson for the city council said it would be removing all the "offensive and totally unacceptable" graffiti.

"We won't tolerate acts of hate and extremism in our city and are working closely with the police," they added.

Derbyshire Police is looking at the possibility that it was painted by a man wearing a hoody and riding a bicycle seen at about 00:30 BST on Monday.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.