A man has been charged with raping two women he is said to have met on dating websites Tinder and Plenty of Fish.

Derbyshire Police said Daniel Hibberts, 41, of Williamson Avenue, Buxton, Derbyshire, has been charged with raping a woman in Chesterfield in July.

He is also accused of raping a woman in Buxton between 2016 and 2019, the force added.

Mr Hibberts was also charged with possessing a Taser, and will appear at Derby Crown Court on 19 August.

He has been remanded in custody.

