A singer seriously ill with a severe form of ME has finished recording her debut album following a public appeal for musicians to help.

Kara Jane Spencer, 29, from Derbyshire, was diagnosed with the condition 13 years ago after suddenly losing the ability to walk.

Her movement is now severely restricted and she needs full-time nursing care.

In May she asked for help to complete the recording and more than 100 musicians and producers came forward.

ME, or myalgic encephalomyelitis, is described by the NHS as a long-term illness with a wide range of symptoms.

Ms Spencer said her symptoms were so severe, doctors have warned it could shorten her life expectancy.

She said she had been "overwhelmed" with the number of professionals who had offered their services to help finish the album.

A small team of musicians, technicians and producers took vocal tracks recorded from her bed and built them up into fully-formed recordings.

The finished album, titled It's Still ME, has now gone on sale with proceeds due to be donated to The ME Association.

Ms Spencer said: "When it all came through after mastering, I breathed a deep sigh, as if just for a second everything was right with the world.

"It was an awesome feeling. Now I look forward to where this will hopefully take us."

Liam Hicks, who produced eight of the nine tracks on the album, said: "With Kara being in and out of hospital throughout the creation of the album, it was amazing to be able to hand over the finished album to her, knowing this is something she's always dreamed of and had overcome so much to achieve."

