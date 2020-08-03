Image copyright Hulleys of Baslow Image caption A 173 bus was stuck for two hours at Cressbrook Dale as cars had double parked

A bus company has reversed its decision to stop serving a village due to parking problems near a beauty spot.

Hulleys of Baslow said its 173 bus would no longer visit Cressbrook in Derbyshire after drivers struggled to get past cars that were double-parked.

It said the final straw came when a bus got stuck for two hours on Thursday.

But Derbyshire County Council said it had agreed to work with the firm on resolving the problems and the route would return to the village on Tuesday.

The village sits on the edge of Cressbrook Dale in the Peak District - a popular spot for tourists.

Hulleys announced on Saturday its 173 service between Bakewell and Castleton would no longer call there.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cressbrook Dale, in the Peak District, is popular with tourists

Managing director Alf Crofts said they used the smallest possible vehicles but "cannot send a bus down the road and not know if it is coming back again".

The announcement caused concern among residents who rely on the service.

Now the county council has pledged to help the company tackle the problem.

A spokesman said: "The county council subsidises the cost of running this bus service and so it shouldn't have been withdrawn without talking to us first.

"But we've spoken to the bus company today and agreed that the service will resume from tomorrow while we work with them to try to improve the situation.

"There is already a clearway in place in the area and we will issue parking tickets to vehicles we see parked on it."

