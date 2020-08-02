Image copyright Hulleys of Baslow Image caption The 173 bus service was stuck for two hours at Cressbrook Dale as cars had double parked

A bus service has cancelled its route through a village as cars parked at a beauty spot have been blocking the road, making it impossible to pass.

The 173 has been having problems in Cressbrook, Derbyshire for months and on Thursday a bus was stuck for two hours.

Hulleys of Baslow said it was the final straw and ending that section leaves the village without public transport.

Derbyshire County Council said it was aware of the issue.

Service 173 will now run through Wardlow, between Monsal Head and Litton, but not travel through Cressbrook.

Alf Crofts managing director and owner of the company said it uses as small sized vehicles as possible but "cannot send a bus down the road and not know if it is coming back again".

He said he had contacted Highways at the county council but not had a response.

He added he was "gutted" to cut the service as they pride themselves on their reliability.

Mr Crofts said "we don't easily give in" and in the wintry weather conditions, Hulleys is "always the last to give up and the first one back".

"The ones who can deal with this don't seem to be interested.

"Until there is something concrete in place being enforced, we are done," said Mr Crofts.

He said the service is not well used but a lot of people who do use it are elderly and rely on the bus.

