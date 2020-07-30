Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at the junction of Station Lane and Ashcroft Drive

A man was killed when a trailer became detached from a tractor and fell on a car.

He was a passenger in a Toyota Aygo that was hit by the trailer in Station Lane, Old Whittington, Derbyshire, at 13:10 BST.

Derbyshire Police said he died at the scene. The car's driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The tractor driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

