Image copyright Google Image caption Derbyshire Police said the crash happened just outside the village of Beeley

A motorbike rider has died in a crash with an SUV on a Peak District road.

The woman, in her 40s, died when her motorbike and a Toyota RAV4 crashed on a road near Chatsworth House at about 17:20 BST on Sunday.

A 27-year-old man, from Matlock in Derbyshire, has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.

The B6012 between Pilsley and Rowsley was closed for a number of hours while Derbyshire Police investigated. The force is now appealing for witnesses.

