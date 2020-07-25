Image copyright Andrew Whitton Image caption Thousands of people usually attend the Derbyshire festival

A festival which was cancelled due to coronavirus is taking place online with sets from Ash, The Sherlocks and the actor who played Barry in Eastenders.

The Y Not Festival, which is normally held in Pikehall, Derbyshire, was due to take place this weekend.

A "mixture of special performances" will instead be streamed on the festival's social media for free.

Shaun Williamson, who played Barry Evans in the TV soap, will be doing virtual duets as part of "Barrioke".

Image caption Shaun Williamson played Barry Evans from 1994 to 2004

Y Not was cancelled in April following the coronavirus outbreak after the postponement of the bigger UK festivals Glastonbury and Download.

Nathan Harrison, one of the organisers, said: "We resisted as long as we could but had to think of our customers.

"It's been a financial hit but we're doing ok at the moment.

"People have said they'll get their tents out in their gardens and put decorations up."

Image copyright Andrew Whitton Image caption Elbow performed at the Y Not Festival in 2019

Shaun Williamson, who starred as loveable buffoon Barry Evans in EastEnders until he was killed off in 2004, will be doing a karaoke slot.

"It's gone down really well," he told BBC Radio Derby.

"People have been sending in videos of their auditions. On the night someone more intelligent and computer-minded than me, will be [putting together] the duets."

Y Not at Home will also include performances by The Amazons, Eve and fitness coach Mr Motivator, and will take place throughout Saturday.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.