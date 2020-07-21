Image copyright Hansons Image caption The items include Post Office telegraphs and instructions about when and where Sir Winston Churchill must be picked up

Telegraphs and photographs belonging to Sir Winston Churchill's personal chauffeur during World War Two have sold for £520 at auction.

Reginald Parker's items were found in a jigsaw box by a clerk on furlough during a clear-out.

They include Post Office telegraphs and instructions from Downing Street and the Metropolitan Police about when and where Sir Winston must be picked up.

The collection was sold by Derbyshire-based Hansons Auctioneers.

The archive owner said she previously saved the items, which had a guide price of £250 to £350, from a skip during a house clear-out in Derbyshire, in the late 1990s.

Image copyright Hansons Image caption One note states: "The Prime Minister will arrive tomorrow by air at Hendon Aerodrome. Please have police car in readiness"

The 60-year-old owner of the memorabilia, who did not want to be named, said: "When I rediscovered it, I decided it was time to find out if it was important. After all, it relates to one of Britain's most iconic leaders.

"I've always wondered if there is some key information in there, a piece of history that's missing."

Image copyright Hansons Image caption The archive owner said took the memorabilia home from a house clear-out but later forgot about it

The auction firm said Mr Parker lived in Buckinghamshire and retired in 1949, aged 64, after serving five British prime ministers during a 24-year career which began in 1925.

As well as transporting Sir Winston from 1940 to 1945, Mr Parker was chauffeur to Ramsay MacDonald, Britain's first Labour prime minister.

He also served Stanley Baldwin, Conservative leader of the country on three occasions, as well as Neville Chamberlain and Clement Attlee.

Image copyright Hansons Image caption Reginald Parker outside 10 Downing Street

