Image caption James McKay said he spent £200 a week on food for his animals

A man who supplied owls for Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone says he might have to sell his animal collection due to coronavirus.

James McKay, from Matlock, who provides animals for TV and film, said he felt "betrayed" by the government because he could not get support.

He said he was ineligible for state cash as he used his own pension funds.

The government said it could only help people if profits from self-employment were their main source of income.

Image caption Mr McKay keeps birds of prey, owls, ferrets and snakes

"[Covid-19] has stopped us [working], we've not earned one penny," said Mr McKay.

"Our outgoings are currently £2,500 a month just to look after the animals. I literally cannot afford to live or keep these [birds] around.

"The government have kicked me in the teeth and totally betrayed me. I've been excluded from all payments and it's just not fair."

Mr McKay runs Honeybank Display Services, in Matlock, which includes a falconry school. He also holds animal road shows with bird of prey, owls, ferrets, spiders and snakes.

Image caption Mr McKay has been running his business for about 25 years

He spends £200 a week on food for his animals and £500 on electricity to keep them warm.

Mr McKay has worked with wildlife presenter Steve Backshall and supplied a goat and snake for BBC TV comedy Man Like Mobeen.

However, he is now thousands of pounds in debt, has taken out a loan and is fundraising on GoFundMe to keep his animals.

A spokesperson from HMRC said: "We don't comment on identifiable taxpayers." But it said its support scheme helped those who relied on self-employment as their main source of income.

