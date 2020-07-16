Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The four cats living on the same street all died within four days of each other after they ate what vets believe to be antifreeze

A spate of cat deaths on the same street has sparked fears they were deliberately poisoned with antifreeze.

The pets, aged between one and 12, belonged to three families living on Patina Way in Swadlincote, Derbyshire. All became ill between 9 and 12 July and either died or had to be put down.

The RSPCA suspects the chemical was left out on purpose.

Deputy chief inspector Beth Boyd said cats like the smell and taste of it but even small amounts can be deadly.

"At this time of year we wouldn't expect anyone to be using antifreeze in their cars, so we are concerned that someone is deliberately putting this poisonous substance down to intentionally harm cats," she said.

"It is an offence to intentionally poison or cause harm to an animal in this way and we are taking this matter very seriously."

According to the organisation, anyone prosecuted for animal welfare offences faces up to six months in prison and/or a fine of thousands of pounds.

