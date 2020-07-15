Image copyright Hansons Image caption Jason Manford bid on the stage prop after performing in the UK tour of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Comedian Jason Manford was outbid at an auction for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, a car he had used on stage.

The actor bid for the prop car after playing Caractacus Potts in the UK tour of the musical between 2016 and 2017.

Manford said he had "no idea where I'd have put it but hope it's going to a lovely home".

The prop was eventually bought by Derbyshire-based Bowden Theatre Works for £19,000 and may be offered for hire to theatre companies.

The auction of 100 stage props took place at Bishton Hall and was broadcast on TV's Bargain Hunt on 10 July.

I was the winning bid for ages until some money bags came in and got it! I mean, no idea where I'd have put it but hope it's going to a loving home x https://t.co/rOfItj00Rt — Jason Manford (@JasonManford) July 11, 2020

Derbyshire-based auctioneer Charles Hanson said: "I'm thrilled Chitty is going to a fantastic new theatrical home."

The prop car sold for more than double its £9,000 estimate.

Image copyright Hansons Image caption The 1920s motorcycle ridden by Truly Scrumptious also sold for £6,800

Other items that were sold as part of the auction included a vintage motorcycle ridden by Truly Scrumptious, which sold for £6,800.

In the musical, Scrumptious develops a relationship with Caractacus Potts.

The Baron's car went for £2,400, and the child catcher's bird cage sold for £1,250.

Music and lyrics executive producer of the Chitty stage show which sold the props, John Stalker, said: "There are very few Chitty models anywhere in the world, so this was a unique opportunity to buy a bit of theatre and film history. "

