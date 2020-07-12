Image copyright Google Image caption The man was injured during a disturbance in Buxton, Derbyshire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was injured in a fight.

The 28-year-old was found with a stab wound to his chest after police were called to a disturbance in Fairfield Road in Buxton, Derbyshire, on Thursday afternoon.

Derbyshire Police said he remained in hospital at the weekend and was recovering.

A 26-year-old man was later arrested in Liverpool.

