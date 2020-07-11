Image caption Police said there were a number of fights in the crowd of 80 people

A town-centre brawl involving up to 40 drunk people has prompted police to impose a dispersal order.

One eyewitness described the early-morning fracas in Ripley, Derbyshire, as "carnage" and "much worse than the usual Friday night fight".

He added he was "disgusted" people behaved that way, particularly with the country still dealing with coronavirus.

Police said they were called out to a "large disturbance" at the Market Place at about 00:20 BST on Saturday.

The eyewitness, who did not wish to be named, told the BBC two groups had started fighting on the street and then dozens of bystanders "piled in".

"It just turned in to carnage," he said. "It was just fists though and everyone was drunk. We're not talking Conor McGregor."

Image caption The eyewitness said he saw at least nine police vans and cars

He said the people were mostly in their early 20s and it involved both men and women.

"To see our town reduced to that is disgusting," he added.

He said it lasted about half an hour before police managed to break it up, although he said they did a "good job" remaining calm.

Dispersal order

Derbyshire Police said they have not arrested anyone but are investigating.

The force announced they would be putting a dispersal order in place around the town centre for 48 hours from 18.00 on Saturday.

This means they can ask troublemakers to leave and not come back for 24 hours, and if they ignore this, officers can arrest them.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said they took this option because of "the large disturbance, the large number of people gathered on the Market Place and the ongoing risk posed by Covid-19".

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.