A school destroyed in a major fire will be rebuilt on the same site, it has been confirmed.

Harrington Junior School, in Long Eaton, Derbyshire, was gutted in the blaze on 28 May, started accidentally during refurbishment work.

No children were inside at the time and everyone got out safely.

The head teacher said there was no timescale for rebuilding but all pupils would be back on site in September in temporary accommodation.

The school was built in the 1960s and 1970s and has 235 pupils.

After the fire, it was revealed the school did not have sprinklers but recently had fire doors fitted.

At the time, Derbyshire County Council, which oversees Harrington, said the school was not fitted with sprinklers "in line with building regulations due to the age of the building".

Andy Dark, Fire Brigades Union (FBU) assistant general secretary, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service regulations over fire safety were not tight enough.

"Loose regulation has left companies and councils able to take shortcuts that, ultimately, put lives at risk," he said.

"We cannot allow that to continue happening in our schools. It's essential that the prime minister makes clear that safety is the highest priority in the building and refurbishment of schools and further education colleges and that the fitting of sprinkler systems becomes the norm."

The FBU added "just 105 sprinkler systems were fitted in the 673 new schools built in England last year" but they are mandatory in Wales and Scotland.

Head teacher Rachael Wilmot said over the past few weeks, pupils had been taught in the family centre in Long Eaton as the search continued for further temporary premises.

Mrs Wilmot said: "In the long-term, Harrington will be rebuilt and we will have a new school. There is no time scale for this at present as we are just in the early stages of planning."

