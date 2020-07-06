Estranged husband admits murdering wife and lover
6 July 2020
A man has admitted murdering his estranged wife and her partner on New Year's Day.
Helen Hancock, 39, and Martin Griffiths, 48, were found stabbed to death at a house in Duffield, Derbyshire, in the early hours of 1 January.
Rhys Hancock, of Portland Street in Etwall, Derbyshire, pleaded guilty at Derby Crown Court to both murders.
The 40-year-old will be sentenced at a date to be fixed.
