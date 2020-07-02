Image copyright Orchard Community School Image caption The marquees are being used as outdoor classrooms to allow all pupils to return to school this month

Marquees have gone up on a school playing field to use as temporary classrooms so all pupils can return.

Orchard Community Primary School said it wanted all 295 pupils back before the end of the summer term.

The school, in Castle Donington, will use the two marquees as "learning spaces" for Year 6 pupils.

Headteacher Fiona Shields said staff had to "think outside of the box" to provide enough space to have all the children back for the final weeks.

The marquees were donated by the Castle Donington Football Club after the school appealed for help.

The Leicestershire school, which has remained open throughout the coronavirus pandemic for children of key workers, saw early years, Year 1 and Year 6 pupils return at the start of June.

Mrs Shields said they were "limited slightly by accommodation issues" in order to have all year groups back through the doors.

Image copyright Orchard Community School Image caption The marquees were donated by the local football team

"Our pupils have shown remarkable character and resilience over the last few months and have adapted to home learning brilliantly, but nothing beats having them back in school for vital social interactions as well as learning," she said.

"I am extremely proud of how our whole school community has pulled together to support one another during this challenging time."

She said she hoped the return to school would teach children another valuable lesson.

"No matter how tough times get, we hope the children learn that for every problem there is a solution, especially if we all work together," she added.

