Image copyright Michael Wellington Image caption The pool has just been refurbished at a cost of about £300,000

An outdoor pool manager has said it "beggars belief" his facility cannot open while people can swim in lakes and go to pubs.

Michael Wellington runs Hathersage Swimming Pool in Derbyshire and was hoping to welcome swimmers back on 4 July.

He said he had planned a way he thought they could open safely.

But pools were not part of a round of lockdown easing measures announced this week.

Mr Wellington said: "[Boris Johnson] didn't give any reason... and it doesn't make any sense to us.

"He's opened bars and pubs and you can go swim in a lake, a river or the sea but not in a chlorinated pool with lifeguards? It beggars belief.

"We're not inside so it's less likely to be transmitted. It's a lot easier to manage than an indoor pool."

It is thought chlorine in swimming pools will kill coronavirus, but preventing it from spreading in surrounding areas remains a concern.

Image copyright Michael Wellington Image caption On a sunny day, the pool would expect to have up to 600 visitors

Mr Wellington said they could work around this by asking - for example - people to change and shower at home, and they were already planning to limit numbers and enforce social distancing.

The 36-year-old added: "Swimming is good for the wellbeing of so many people. And this pool means everything to the local community. We should be open."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Adam Peaty and other prominent swimmers have called for the government to rethink the policy

Swim England has started a petition calling on the government to reconsider its ban on all pools.

Olympic champion Adam Peaty has thrown his weight behind it, adding he does not believe the ban "makes sense".

A government spokeswoman said they hope pools will be able to open in mid-July.

She added: "We recognise the importance of reopening our indoor and outdoor pools.

"We need to be fully assured that swimmers and staff will be safe. We are working hard with the sector on this."

