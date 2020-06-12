Image copyright Kay Heathcote Image caption Kay Heathcote said Tula was "the most gentle dog"

One dog has died and another is ill after being taken by their owner to an area where a vet fears animals are being poisoned.

Kay Heathcote had been litter picking with cocker spaniels Molly and Tula in Buxton, Derbyshire on Wednesday when both dogs started having seizures.

They were taken to a vets where Tula, eight, died.

The vet who treated them has heard more dogs have had issues after walking in the area and fears they ate drugs.

Mrs Heathcote, from Earl Sterndale, Derbyshire, had been walking with her dogs near High Edge Raceway.

She said it was a walk she had done "hundreds of times" while collecting litter along the way.

She first noticed something wasn't right with the dogs as she drove home.

Mrs Heathcote said Molly "shot forward straight into the foot well" and her body went stiff.

As she arrived home both dogs started fitting.

They were taken to Overdale Veterinary Practice in Buxton where Tula died.

Molly, who is one-and-a-half years old, made a full recovery.

Vet John Thompson - who treated both dogs - said he has heard of a few dogs having issues like this and is "worried".

He said: "We get the odd poisoning through the years but to my knowledge there's not been anything as consistent as this.

"It has become a question we ask now when people come in with dodgy tummies - we ask 'have you been up to that area'."

'Rotten food'

There is no conclusive evidence the dogs were poisoned but Mr Thompson said it was "most likely" that Molly and Tula had eaten something that was toxic to them.

"Given the location they were at it was definitely a possibility that they could have eaten drugs," he said.

Other things he said could have caused the dogs to fit in this way were a type of fungus found on rotten food or a chemical used inside a camping stove.

He has advised other dog owners to be extra careful.

