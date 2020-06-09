Image copyright Mark Redfern Image caption A sign saying "Save Me" was hung from the head on Monday evening before the face was taken down

A pub sign of a black man's head has been taken down amid a racism row - before a local council could remove it.

Derbyshire Dales District Council said on Monday the 18th Century iron and wood feature in Ashbourne would be "removed with immediate effect".

Residents then took down the Grade II*-listed figure, but vowed to return it.

A petition to remove the carving, launched Friday as protests were held over the death of George Floyd in the US, has more than 40,000 signatures.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mark Redfern said the head was "saved by the people of Ashbourne"

Mark Redfern said the head, which is situated above The Green Man & Black's Head Royal Hotel sign, in St John Street, "will be restored while on the ground and returned to its position at a later date".

He said local councillors witnessed residents remove it.

In a Facebook post, Mr Redfern said the head would be given "a lick of black paint", and claimed the move was to save it from vandalism.

Image copyright Mark Redfern Image caption A 19-year-old student from the town said: "Having it in the middle of the street in a small town is so unwelcoming"

Derbyshire Dales District Council's decision to remove the sign followed the statue of a slave trader in Bristol being torn down during demonstrations.

A council spokesman said on Monday: "We agree that the sign itself is not only a public safety concern right now, but that this is an issue that requires urgent discussion and consultation."

One 20-year-old anthropology student from the town - who did not want to be named - said the sign resembled a gollywog, a 19th-century rag doll which is largely considered racist.

"I think people are ashamed of it," she said.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The mid-18th Century sign bridges St John Street

Matthew Holt, a 19-year-old international relations student from Ashbourne, said: "It should be in a museum where we can learn about it with a description to contextualise it."

Meanwhile, a petition calling for the head on the sign to remain, which has had more than 3,000 signatures, said it should be kept for historical reasons.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The district council said the sign was gifted to it a number of years ago

Councillor Barry Lewis, Derbyshire's County Council leader, said the figure should not be taken down, although it was "clearly culturally insensitive and racist".

He added: "Cultural heritage is there to challenge us sometimes, to make us uncomfortable."

