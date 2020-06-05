Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Videos show the extent of the fire

A primary school destroyed in a fire last week did not have a sprinkler system, it has emerged.

A major blaze ripped through Harrington Junior School in Long Eaton, Derbyshire, on 28 May during refurbishment work.

Last year, the county council spent £30,800 replacing its fire doors.

But the authority said it was not fitted with sprinklers "in line with building regulations due to the age of the building".

Image copyright DFRS Image caption Firefighters said they tried "really hard" to save the school

Nobody was injured in the fire and investigators concluded the cause was accidental.

The county council said "sprinklers are only fitted on new school buildings in Derbyshire or those undergoing significant, extensive refurbishment".

It said pupils would be taught in schools in the surrounding area while the council looked to set up temporary accommodation in time for September.

Image copyright Bigger Boat Film Image caption Molly was cheered as she completed her run

A seven-year-old Harrington pupil devastated by the fire has raised more than £1,000 for replacement school equipment with a sponsored run.

Molly was cheered on by friends and family on Thursday as she completed a one-mile route around the town's West Park.

Her mother, Sarah Massey, said: "We live very close to the school and could see the smoke from our garden. It was devastating to see.

"In a time when we're all going through so much, it's just heartbreaking for all the children.

"Molly was sobbing for her lost school but then she bounced back the next day with the idea of wanting to help to rebuild it."

Image copyright Bigger Boat Film Image caption Molly hugged her sister after finishing the run

She completed the run with her older sister and a family friend.

"The sun came out and everyone came to cheer Molly on - socially distanced of course. She had so much support from family, friends and school staff," said Ms Massey.

"I'm just so proud she was able to turn her sadness into something so positive."

