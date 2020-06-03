Image copyright Nicola Pearson Image caption Tom Outram said he was knocked off his bicycle by a passing car which failed to stop

Two cyclists who cracked their helmets during a suspected hit-and-run said they believe the head gear "saved our lives".

Friends Tom Outram and Jimmy Pearson were cycling in the Peak District in Derbyshire on Sunday when Mr Outram was knocked off his bike by a passing car.

Mr Pearson, who was cycling behind, then crashed into Mr Outram's bicycle and fell.

Police confirmed it was investigating a crash in which a car failed to stop.

The pair, from Sheffield, were cycling on Main Road heading towards Bradwell village from Great Hucklow at about 14:10 BST.

Mr Outram said: "We were coming down a hill, going about 40mph, as a car came past us on a straight road, with nothing coming the other way."

He said the car then pulled back in before it had fully passed them, causing the side of the vehicle to collide with him.

Image copyright Nicola Pearson Image caption Mr Outram believes if he was not wearing his helmet, he "would not be here"

The 33-year-old recalled his head hitting the ground "extremely hard", damaging his helmet.

"If I had not been wearing the helmet, I would not be here," he added.

Mr Pearson, 41, said he remembered "banging my head" when he fell into the middle of the road after crashing into Mr Outram's bicycle.

"It was pretty scary," he said. "It shook me up, but the helmets saved our lives."

Image copyright Nicola Pearson Image caption Jimmy Pearson said the crash was "pretty scary"

The pair, who have both been cycling for many years, said it was the first time they have been involved in a car crash, which "happened so quickly".

They agreed they are "nervous to get back on the road", but "love cycling".

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: "The car, described as a burgundy estate car, failed to stop and two men sustained cuts and bruises during the incident."

The force has appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.

Image copyright Laura Outram Image caption The car that hit Mr Outram has been described as a "burgundy estate car" by police

