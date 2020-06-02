Image copyright Google Image caption Reflex Sherwood Packaging called the 46-year-old's death "tragic"

A man died after getting trapped in a machine at a factory.

The 46-year-old worker was pronounced dead at the scene at Reflex Sherwood Packaging, in Langley Mill, Derbyshire, on Friday.

The firm described the death as "tragic" and said it would investigate, adding: "This is a sad loss of a valued employee and father."

Derbyshire Police said it had begun a joint inquiry with the Health and Safety Executive.

The man, who has not been named, went under the bag-making machine between 09:00 and 10:00 BST on Friday, according to Paul Pollard, head of HR and compliance.

"This is a sad loss of a valued employee and father," Mr Pollard said.

"We do everything we can to promote safe working practices and this will be thoroughly investigated."

The factory was closed over the weekend after the death and is now running with a "skeleton staff", he said,

Mr Pollard said the firm had decided to stop using similar machines until they were sure they were safe, and was planning to modify them to make them more difficult to get under.

He added: "If there are lessons to be learned, we will learn them."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.