Image copyright Google Image caption A deep clean is being carried out at Arboretum School

A primary school has closed after seven staff members were diagnosed with coronavirus.

Tests were carried out on staff at Arboretum Primary School in Derby after one employee reported symptoms.

The academy trust that runs the school said seven staff members had tested positive and four negative.

It added there had been no reported cases among children or parents but a deep clean would be carried out before the school reopens on Monday.

The school normally has more than 600 pupils but has only been open for a small number of children since mid-March.

Derby Diocesan Academy Trust said it was "pleased to confirm that all members of staff affected have experienced only mild symptoms and are recovering well at home".

It said: "In line with guidance, the school has closed this week to allow a deep clean to be completed and will reopen next week, initially to children of key workers and vulnerable children."

A Derby City Council spokesman said: "All of those adults who may have been in contact with the affected staff have been informed."

Schools nationwide reopened to selected year groups this week after being closed to most pupils since March.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.